Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Raised to $11.75 at CIBC

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $11.25 to $11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

NWHUF opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at December 31 2019, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 175 income-producing properties and 14.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

