Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group cut Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BZLFY stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.82. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

