Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WKRCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WKRCF opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79. Want Want China has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

About Want Want China

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bunzl Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus
Bunzl Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus
Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for GN Store Nord A/S
Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for GN Store Nord A/S
Want Want China Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Want Want China Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades vTv Therapeutics to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades vTv Therapeutics to “Buy”
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barco
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barco
Indiva Trading Up 1.8%
Indiva Trading Up 1.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report