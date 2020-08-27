Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCNAF opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13. Barco has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $256.00.

About Barco

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

