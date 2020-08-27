Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd (CVE:HAN) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 185,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 187,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63.

About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the County Clare zinc-silver-lead-copper property, which consists of nine prospecting licenses for 35,444 hectares located in County Clare, Ireland.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.