Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Stock Price Down 1%

Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 10,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.

