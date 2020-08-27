Invesco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,153 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,204% compared to the typical volume of 1,239 call options.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,423,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 78,556 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Invesco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Invesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 108,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

