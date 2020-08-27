Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,075% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

AXT stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at $709,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 41.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 697,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 202,783 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 127.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 260,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

