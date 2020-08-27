Ellington Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,609 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,322% compared to the average daily volume of 85 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 59.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 430,170 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 129.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 58,919 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $561.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.01. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. The business had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

