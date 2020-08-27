PBF Logistics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,424 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,197% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 838,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 217,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.