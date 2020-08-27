Edgewell Personal Care Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 349 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 598% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

