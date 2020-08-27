Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Autodesk Put Options (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,976 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 626% compared to the average daily volume of 1,926 put options.

Autodesk stock opened at $248.21 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 181.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.63.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

