Critical Elements (CVE:CRE) Trading 1.8% Higher

Critical Elements Corp (CVE:CRE) traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 7,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 146,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 million and a PE ratio of -26.36.

Critical Elements Company Profile (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum property that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

