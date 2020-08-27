Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 6%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 377,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 128,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The firm has a market cap of $23.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23.

In other news, Director John Gordon Mcmehen acquired 2,452,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$416,999.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,070,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,542,050.62.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

