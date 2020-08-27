iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) Shares Down 35%

iPic Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)’s stock price was down 35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

