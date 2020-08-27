Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $47.81. 417,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 539,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47.

