iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Trading Up 1.1%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 9,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 171,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Elements Trading 1.8% Higher
Critical Elements Trading 1.8% Higher
Compass Gold Shares Up 2.1%
Compass Gold Shares Up 2.1%
Eskay Mining Trading Down 6%
Eskay Mining Trading Down 6%
iPic Entertainment Shares Down 35%
iPic Entertainment Shares Down 35%
Blackrock Gold Shares Up 0.8%
Blackrock Gold Shares Up 0.8%
India Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3%
India Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report