VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Down 1%

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)’s stock price dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.57 and last traded at $40.91. Approximately 372,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 74,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

