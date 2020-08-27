iPath US Treasury Flattener ETN (NYSEARCA:FLAT) Shares Down 0.4%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iPath US Treasury Flattener ETN (NYSEARCA:FLAT)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.26 and last traded at $71.26. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury Flattener ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury Flattener ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Elements Trading 1.8% Higher
Critical Elements Trading 1.8% Higher
Compass Gold Shares Up 2.1%
Compass Gold Shares Up 2.1%
Eskay Mining Trading Down 6%
Eskay Mining Trading Down 6%
iPic Entertainment Shares Down 35%
iPic Entertainment Shares Down 35%
Blackrock Gold Shares Up 0.8%
Blackrock Gold Shares Up 0.8%
India Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3%
India Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report