Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.39 and last traded at $75.68. 390,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 331,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Elements Trading 1.8% Higher
Critical Elements Trading 1.8% Higher
Compass Gold Shares Up 2.1%
Compass Gold Shares Up 2.1%
Eskay Mining Trading Down 6%
Eskay Mining Trading Down 6%
iPic Entertainment Shares Down 35%
iPic Entertainment Shares Down 35%
Blackrock Gold Shares Up 0.8%
Blackrock Gold Shares Up 0.8%
India Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3%
India Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report