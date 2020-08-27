Investors Purchase Large Volume of Kimberly Clark Put Options (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,973 put options on the company. This is an increase of 742% compared to the typical volume of 353 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

KMB opened at $156.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.01.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $27,743,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after buying an additional 512,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Purchase Large Volume of Kimberly Clark Put Options
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Kimberly Clark Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Toll Brothers Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Toll Brothers Put Options
Traders Purchase High Volume of Taubman Centers Put Options
Traders Purchase High Volume of Taubman Centers Put Options
Analyzing Boxlight and Its Rivals
Analyzing Boxlight and Its Rivals
Century Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares Head to Head Contrast
Century Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares Head to Head Contrast
Bank Hapoalim versus AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Financial Survey
Bank Hapoalim versus AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Financial Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report