Investors Purchase High Volume of Toll Brothers Put Options (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,272 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 863% compared to the average daily volume of 1,170 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

TOL stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,232,900. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

