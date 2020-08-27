Traders Purchase High Volume of Taubman Centers Put Options (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,714 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,222% compared to the average volume of 508 put options.

Shares of TCO opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of -0.08.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 1,320.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCO shares. Compass Point started coverage on Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

