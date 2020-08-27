Traders Purchase High Volume of Taubman Centers Put Options (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,714 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,222% compared to the average volume of 508 put options.
Shares of TCO opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of -0.08.
Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCO shares. Compass Point started coverage on Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
About Taubman Centers
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
