Analyzing Boxlight (BOXL) and Its Rivals

Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) is one of 54 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Boxlight to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Boxlight alerts:

This table compares Boxlight and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million -$9.40 million -1.92 Boxlight Competitors $550.98 million $39.85 million 42.16

Boxlight’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boxlight and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boxlight Competitors 410 1201 1373 63 2.36

Boxlight currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 151.48%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 17.47%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -22.74% -172.34% -24.49% Boxlight Competitors 657.60% -60.75% 5.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its stock price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxlight rivals beat Boxlight on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.