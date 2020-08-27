Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Head to Head Contrast

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Century Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Century Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Century Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp 23.35% 11.97% 0.73% First Citizens BancShares 23.23% 11.86% 1.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Century Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Century Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp $177.54 million 2.19 $39.70 million N/A N/A First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 2.13 $457.37 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Century Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 27 full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.