Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) versus AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Financial Survey

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank Hapoalim and AJINOMOTO INC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim $4.44 billion 1.81 $501.89 million $1.59 18.87 AJINOMOTO INC/ADR $10.12 billion 1.01 $173.30 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AJINOMOTO INC/ADR.

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank Hapoalim pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank Hapoalim and AJINOMOTO INC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim 0 0 0 0 N/A AJINOMOTO INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bank Hapoalim has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AJINOMOTO INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim and AJINOMOTO INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim 3.08% 1.32% 0.11% AJINOMOTO INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank Hapoalim beats AJINOMOTO INC/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in the various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; credit cards; and check settlement guaranteeing and discounting, direct sale-slips discounting, and factoring services. Further, it provides payment products; and payment clearing, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, retirement planning, foreign exchange, and brokerage services. The company serves households, private-banking clients, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 230 branches, 523 external and 101 internal automatic teller machines, 309 external and 302 internal check-deposit machines, 87 information stations, and 281 self-service stations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products. The International Food Products segment provides seasonings and processed foods, frozen foods, umami seasonings for processed food manufacturers, and sweeteners. The Life Support segment offers animal nutrition products and specialty chemicals. The Healthcare segment provides amino acids, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, etc.; and fundamental and functional foods. The company also offers packaging, logistics, and other service; pharmaceuticals; and edible oil. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

