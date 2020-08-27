Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) & Portland General Electric (OTCMKTS:POR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Portland General Electric pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang Intl Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric 11.07% 9.04% 2.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Datang Intl Power Generation and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 1 8 1 0 2.00

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and Portland General Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.19 $186.19 million N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 1.57 $214.00 million $2.39 15.55

Portland General Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Datang Intl Power Generation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

