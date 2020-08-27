Head-To-Head Analysis: Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) & Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 2.76% 4.69% 0.26% Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.76 $4.52 billion N/A N/A Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 2.33 $9.21 million $1.38 9.61

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia).

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

