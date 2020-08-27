Head-To-Head Survey: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) vs. International Thunderbird Gaming (NASDAQ:THRSF)

International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Thunderbird Gaming and Comstock Holding Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Thunderbird Gaming $15.20 million N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.10 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than International Thunderbird Gaming.

Volatility & Risk

International Thunderbird Gaming has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Thunderbird Gaming and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Thunderbird Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares International Thunderbird Gaming and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Thunderbird Gaming N/A N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats International Thunderbird Gaming on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Thunderbird Gaming Company Profile

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services. It operates 3 casinos and 1 slot parlor, 1 owned hotel with 66 rooms, 2 managed hotels with 163 rooms, 859 slots, and 323 table positions in Peru; and 5 casinos, 2 slot parlors, 704 slots, and 154 table positions in Nicaragua. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

