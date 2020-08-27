$126.26 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $126.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.11 million and the lowest is $122.41 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $141.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $551.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.22 million to $565.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $580.01 million, with estimates ranging from $557.93 million to $602.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $691.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.06. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $142.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $166,236.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 370,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 201,734.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 58,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

