CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.05 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) will post $36.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBTX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. CBTX reported sales of $38.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CBTX will report full year sales of $145.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $146.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.85 million, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $144.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBTX.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million.

CBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $15.85 on Thursday. CBTX has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,758.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CBTX by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,331 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in CBTX by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Purchase Large Volume of Kimberly Clark Put Options
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Kimberly Clark Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Toll Brothers Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Toll Brothers Put Options
Traders Purchase High Volume of Taubman Centers Put Options
Traders Purchase High Volume of Taubman Centers Put Options
Analyzing Boxlight and Its Rivals
Analyzing Boxlight and Its Rivals
Century Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares Head to Head Contrast
Century Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares Head to Head Contrast
Bank Hapoalim versus AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Financial Survey
Bank Hapoalim versus AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Financial Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report