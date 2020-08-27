AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) versus Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) Head to Head Review

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Hennessy Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.78 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.93 Hennessy Capital N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Hennessy Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and Hennessy Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hennessy Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 130.00%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Hennessy Capital.

Risk and Volatility

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Capital has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Hennessy Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Hennessy Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Hennessy Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -28.32% -2.60% -1.05% Hennessy Capital N/A 23.68% 0.38%

Summary

Hennessy Capital beats AgroFresh Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hennessy Capital Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

