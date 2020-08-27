Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.25 Million

Analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post $183.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.60 million and the highest is $183.90 million. Rogers posted sales of $221.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $764.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $764.00 million to $765.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $856.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $886.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.65 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $157.10.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rogers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 936,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 444,102 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 863,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 134.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after buying an additional 156,715 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

