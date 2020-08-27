Contrasting OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. People’s United Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for People’s United Financial and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 10 1 0 2.09 OceanFirst Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33

People’s United Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.87%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.87%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than People’s United Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 1.92 $520.40 million $1.39 7.53 OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 2.70 $88.57 million $2.07 7.57

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial. People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 20.81% 7.39% 0.94% OceanFirst Financial 21.11% 7.86% 1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats People’s United Financial on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. The company operates through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank; and 58 additional branch offices and 3 deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey, as well as commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area and Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.