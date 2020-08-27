Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will announce $281.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.30 million. Materion posted sales of $305.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $928,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Materion by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.43. Materion has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

