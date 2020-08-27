Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) & Delphi Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Adomani alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adomani and Delphi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 0 0 0 N/A Delphi Technologies 0 10 0 0 2.00

Delphi Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.22, suggesting a potential downside of 25.38%. Given Delphi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Delphi Technologies is more favorable than Adomani.

Volatility and Risk

Adomani has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delphi Technologies has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Adomani shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Delphi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Adomani shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Delphi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and Delphi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -58.56% -171.94% -61.27% Delphi Technologies -5.16% 18.01% 1.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adomani and Delphi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $12.56 million 1.17 -$5.15 million N/A N/A Delphi Technologies $4.36 billion 0.35 $17.00 million $2.43 7.29

Delphi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani.

Summary

Delphi Technologies beats Adomani on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components. It also provides power electronics solutions, including supervisory controllers and software, and DC/DC converters and inverters. This segment sells its portfolio of technologies and solutions for propulsion systems to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, vans, and sport-utility vehicles; and commercial vehicles, such as light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as commercial vans, buses, and off-highway vehicles. The Delphi Technologies Aftermarket segment manufactures and sells aftermarket products, such as cover fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance and test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers, and independent retailers and wholesale distributors. Delphi Technologies PLC has a collaboration agreement with TomTom N.V. for intelligent driving controls. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.