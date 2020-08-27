$210.70 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to announce sales of $210.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.39 million and the lowest is $206.00 million. Albany International reported sales of $271.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $887.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $887.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $914.13 million, with estimates ranging from $897.00 million to $931.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Albany International has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Albany International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Albany International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

