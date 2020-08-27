Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Korn Ferry Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Korn Ferry in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KFY. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $312,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $418,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $694,000. Billings Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $3,470,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

