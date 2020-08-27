Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Franks International in a report released on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the pipeline company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Franks International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE:FI opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $556.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.23. Franks International has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 236,166 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $510,118.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,841,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,667 shares of company stock worth $1,015,502. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Franks International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 193.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franks International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franks International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

