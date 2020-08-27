Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,277.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,350 shares of company stock worth $1,231,832. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,632,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 358,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

