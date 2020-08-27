Brokers Issue Forecasts for Caleres Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caleres in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $397.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

NYSE:CAL opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $269.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

