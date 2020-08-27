Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.73 Million

Analysts expect Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to report $33.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.82 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $110.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.96 million to $122.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $166.86 million, with estimates ranging from $110.41 million to $196.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($6.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($5.28).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progenity in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $900,000.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Progenity has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16.

Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

