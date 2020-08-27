Analysts Offer Predictions for Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

