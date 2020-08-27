Analysts Offer Predictions for Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$210.70 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. This Quarter
$210.70 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. This Quarter
Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Korn Ferry Issued By Truist Securiti
Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Korn Ferry Issued By Truist Securiti
Franks International NV Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of Per Share
Franks International NV Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of Per Share
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Akoustis Technologies Inc
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Akoustis Technologies Inc
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Caleres Inc’s FY2022 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Caleres Inc’s FY2022 Earnings
Progenity Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.73 Million
Progenity Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.73 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report