Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn $9.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.99.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after buying an additional 772,248 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,414 shares of company stock worth $2,493,047 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

