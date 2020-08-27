Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $320.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 514,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,277.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,921,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,595,342.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,832 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

