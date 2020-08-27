FY2024 EPS Estimates for Athenex Inc Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Athenex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $853.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,125 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 786.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 89,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: Conference Calls

Earnings History and Estimates for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

