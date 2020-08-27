Pinduoduo Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinduoduo in a research report issued on Sunday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. China International Capital lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

PDD opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 27.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 97.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pinduoduo by 57.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 25.7% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

