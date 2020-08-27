FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FORTESCUE METAL/S’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.34. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.413 dividend. This is a positive change from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.86%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

