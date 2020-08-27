Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Shares of BJ opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

In related news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $647,602.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,925. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

