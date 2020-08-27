Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.19.

NYSE FL opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Foot Locker by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,795 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 98.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,871 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,617 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

